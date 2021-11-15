Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Toray Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 1,112.5% from the October 14th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Toray Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRYIY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.59. 20,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,329. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average is $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.89. Toray Industries has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $14.08.

Toray Industries (OTCMKTS:TRYIY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.12. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toray Industries will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toray Industries Company Profile

Toray Industries, Inc is an integrated chemical industry group that engages in the manufacture, processing, and sale of various materials for automobiles and aircraft to apparel and information technology-related products. It operates through the following segments: Fibers and Textiles, Functional Chemicals, Carbon Fiber Composite Materials, Environment & Engineering, Life Science, and Others.

