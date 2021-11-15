Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of LON:TLOU opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.00. Tlou Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 5.50 ($0.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 14.92 and a current ratio of 14.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2.75.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

Tlou Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, identifies, explores, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) natural gas resources for gas-to-power generation in Southern Africa. It holds a mining license and 10 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 9,300 square kilometers in the Karoo Basin, Botswana.

