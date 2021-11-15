Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 12,637 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 246,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,637 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.59% of AMC Networks worth $16,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total transaction of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet downgraded AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.46. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

