Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $16.79 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,255 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Eaton were worth $16,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi acquired a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth about $327,248,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 283.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,814,000 after buying an additional 1,814,350 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Eaton by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Eaton by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,098,000 after purchasing an additional 707,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Craig Arnold sold 127,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total value of $21,861,061.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total value of $8,642,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 184,668 shares of company stock worth $31,768,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eaton stock opened at $171.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.69. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $113.49 and a 1 year high of $175.24. The company has a market capitalization of $68.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 59.03%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ETN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

