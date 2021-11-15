Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Holdings in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 118.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.19% of CubeSmart worth $17,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,366,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,920,000 after purchasing an additional 559,032 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,811,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,970,000 after purchasing an additional 787,658 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,882,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,443,000 after purchasing an additional 465,249 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,264,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,794,000 after purchasing an additional 37,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 7.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,117,000 after acquiring an additional 516,541 shares during the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $54.60 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $56.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.94. The firm has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.35.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $212.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.64 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 28.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 123.64%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

