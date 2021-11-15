Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT) by 16.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 524,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,861 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.69% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $14,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Four Corners Property Trust in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $55,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 37.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCPT opened at $28.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.01.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. Four Corners Property Trust had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 42.92%. The firm had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.317 dividend. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.59%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FCPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Four Corners Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

About Four Corners Property Trust

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

