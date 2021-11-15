Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,833 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,521 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $15,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.1% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 4.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 5.3% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $83,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $27,842.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,457. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $279.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 80.69, a current ratio of 80.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 64.55 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $248.00 and a 200 day moving average of $218.12. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.81 and a 52 week high of $284.36.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 58.40%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 138.57%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

