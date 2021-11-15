Thomasville National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thomasville National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,835 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 147,833 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $199,979,000 after purchasing an additional 145,548 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,870,000. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC now owns 188,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,363 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.29.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $56.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.56 and a 1 year high of $60.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.35, for a total transaction of $27,307.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

