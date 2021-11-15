Thomasville National Bank Has $660,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thomasville National Bank decreased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,225 shares during the quarter. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,362,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 934,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,335,000 after acquiring an additional 239,358 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 201,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,537,000 after acquiring an additional 105,188 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 14,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $77.30 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.02.

