Thomasville National Bank Boosts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Thomasville National Bank boosted its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BLK. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 130.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $971.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $147.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $899.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $888.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $658.29 and a 12 month high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.81 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.97% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 22,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.68, for a total value of $20,593,602.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $964.45, for a total transaction of $390,602.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $797.00 to $794.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,030.00 to $1,035.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,021.00 to $1,026.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $961.40.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

