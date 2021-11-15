Thomasville National Bank Boosts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,003 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the second quarter worth about $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $280,062,000 after acquiring an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $87,831,000 after acquiring an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $217,937,000 after acquiring an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 281.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 553,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,990,000 after acquiring an additional 408,432 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,436 shares of company stock worth $8,181,881 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TSCO opened at $221.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $224.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.61.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 49.84% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.59.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.