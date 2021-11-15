Thomasville National Bank Acquires New Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Thomasville National Bank bought a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $846,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 225.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 55.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Shares of ATO opened at $95.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.84. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $568.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 8.67%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.