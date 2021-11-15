Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (NASDAQ:THRX) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:THRX) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, November 16th. Theseus Pharmaceuticals had issued 10,000,200 shares in its public offering on October 7th. The total size of the offering was $160,003,200 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

THRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.19 on Monday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.71 and a 12-month high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.