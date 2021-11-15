ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ THMO opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $18.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 3.01. ThermoGenesis has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $4.45.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ThermoGenesis stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,570 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of ThermoGenesis worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

