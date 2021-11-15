The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $159.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $290.72 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $140.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DIS shares. Atlantic Securities lowered Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $201.15.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

