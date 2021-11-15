The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,298 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up 0.7% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,926 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $249,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 27,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 64.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.15.

DIS opened at $159.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $174.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.59. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $136.52 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $290.07 billion, a PE ratio of 146.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.17.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

