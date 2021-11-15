The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.10% of Toro worth $11,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toro by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,256,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,328,000 after acquiring an additional 833,909 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Toro during the 2nd quarter worth $51,603,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 105.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after buying an additional 371,518 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,160,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,428,000 after buying an additional 355,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,502,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,966,000 after buying an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $168,804.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TTC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Toro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $102.58 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.01. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $86.65 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. Toro had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The firm had revenue of $976.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $954.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Toro’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.06%.

About Toro

The Toro Co designs, manufactures, and markets a range of turf equipment. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf & landscape equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; snow & ice management equipment; and irrigation products.

