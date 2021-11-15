The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,526 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of The Shyft Group worth $4,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Shyft Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 19.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 11.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHYF opened at $52.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.06 and a 52 week high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.53.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $272.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHYF. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.19, for a total value of $632,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

