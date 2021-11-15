The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Lessened by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,352 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.8% of Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $20,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 38.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $373.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $246.59 and a 1-year high of $375.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $347.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $330.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 46.41%.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.06.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

