The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Holdings Trimmed by LifeSteps Financial Inc.

LifeSteps Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,642 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 1.2% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 11,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 12,576 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,997 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global lowered shares of Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $357.06.

NYSE:HD opened at $373.48 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $347.77 and its 200-day moving average is $330.92. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $375.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $394.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 46.41%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

