The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 55.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Hershey were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Hershey by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 546,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,180,000 after buying an additional 22,064 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Hershey by 0.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth about $319,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 26.0% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,149 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSY opened at $177.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.43. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $182.71.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.10. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hershey in a research report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total transaction of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,505. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

