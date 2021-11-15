The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,058 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $3,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 38.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,796,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,926 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 32.5% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,371,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,582 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 108.2% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,589,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,788,000 after purchasing an additional 826,229 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 191.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 897,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,807 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 195.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 479,000 shares during the period. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

HAIN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hain Celestial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Maxim Group increased their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $41.69 on Monday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 0.64.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.