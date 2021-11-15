The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Reduced by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Boeing by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 12.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $238.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.27.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded up $8.58 during trading on Monday, reaching $229.54. The company had a trading volume of 202,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,317,862. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.20 and its 200 day moving average is $227.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.52. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $191.35 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

