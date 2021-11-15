Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $189.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “In the past three months, Tetra Tech's shares have outperformed the industry. The company is poised to benefit from diversified business structure, focus on providing high-end consulting, design and engineering services, and strength in businesses from clients. Also, its strong backlog level, which was $3,249.9 million, exiting the fiscal third quarter will likely be beneficial. For fiscal 2021, the company anticipates net revenues of $2.50-$2.55 billion, up from $2.45-$2.55 billion estimated earlier. However, Tetra Tech has been dealing with high costs and expenses, which might affect its margins and profitability in the quarters ahead. Owing to international exposure, its overseas business is also susceptible to forex woes. In the past three months, the company's shares seem to be overvalued compared with the industry.”

TTEK traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $180.70. 16 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,069. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.75. Tetra Tech has a 52-week low of $113.14 and a 52-week high of $183.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 7th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Tetra Tech news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total value of $638,526.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 850 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.11, for a total value of $121,643.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,821,066.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,206 shares of company stock worth $2,276,402. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after buying an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 282,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,031 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 135,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 19.6% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

