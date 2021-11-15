Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.51

Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd.

Tekla Healthcare Investors has decreased its dividend by 6.6% over the last three years.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of HQH traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.24. 92,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,236. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.11. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $21.50 and a 52-week high of $28.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,077,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,094 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.89% of Tekla Healthcare Investors worth $79,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

About Tekla Healthcare Investors

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.