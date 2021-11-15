Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, "Tecnoglass, Inc. is engaged in manufacturing and selling architectural glass and windows and aluminum products for the residential and commercial construction industries. It operates primarily in North, Central and South America. Tecnoglass, Inc., formerly known as Andina Acquisition Corporation, is headquartered in Barranquilla, Colombia."

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.71.

Shares of TGLS stock opened at $32.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.16. Tecnoglass has a one year low of $5.48 and a one year high of $34.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.80.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.11. Tecnoglass had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 31.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.027 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

In related news, Director Martha L. Byorum sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.46, for a total transaction of $195,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Tecnoglass by 388.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tecnoglass in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of specification architectural glass and windows products sold to the construction industry. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

