TD Securities Boosts Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Price Target to C$70.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Metro from C$61.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Metro from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Metro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MTRAF traded up $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.08. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,579. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.19. Metro has a 1-year low of $41.91 and a 1-year high of $57.06.

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

