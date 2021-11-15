Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) PT Lowered to $38.00

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TSHA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. William Blair reissued a buy rating on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.17.

Shares of Taysha Gene Therapies stock opened at $14.94 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.55. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $33.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 7.30 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kamran Alam sold 11,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $198,675.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 319,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 41.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,687,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,577,000 after buying an additional 23,401 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,021,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,269,000 after purchasing an additional 55,198 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,305,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 186,677 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,497,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Taysha Gene Therapies by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 683,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,488,000 after purchasing an additional 286,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.64% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

