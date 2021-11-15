Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,055 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.07% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals worth $12,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 686,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,901,000 after acquiring an additional 234,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 438,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,703,000 after buying an additional 98,559 shares during the last quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $934,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $666,000. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 1,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $53,099.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 5,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $145,465.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,914 shares of company stock valued at $889,523 in the last three months. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.85. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.67 and a twelve month high of $63.69.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.34). Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

