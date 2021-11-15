Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,324 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Target Hospitality were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TH. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Target Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Target Hospitality by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 15,033 shares during the period. 19.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target Hospitality alerts:

In other Target Hospitality news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.48 per share, with a total value of $34,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 197,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,759.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 69.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TH opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.05 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.02. Target Hospitality Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TH. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Target Hospitality in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.