Tapmydata Trading Down 6% This Week (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 14th. In the last week, Tapmydata has traded 6% lower against the dollar. Tapmydata has a total market cap of $1.84 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tapmydata coin can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000197 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.93 or 0.00352304 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00009361 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00011718 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00008504 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Tapmydata

Tapmydata (CRYPTO:TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,189,097 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

