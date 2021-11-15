Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Cowen began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.76.

TSM stock opened at $118.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $615.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.92. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $95.30 and a one year high of $142.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.31.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.89 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.93% and a return on equity of 29.71%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.34%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

