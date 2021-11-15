Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $279.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Synaptics is a leader in designing and marketing human interface solutions such as touchpads for notebook computers, capactive touch screen controllers for handsets and biometric fingerprint sensors for mobile devices. “

SYNA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $195.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

SYNA stock opened at $250.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.84. Synaptics has a 12 month low of $75.53 and a 12 month high of $264.50. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $372.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.58 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 3,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $538,566.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Buchanan sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.38, for a total value of $726,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,641 shares of company stock worth $10,213,215 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 9,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,727 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

