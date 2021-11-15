Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SYNL opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.34. Synalloy has a fifty-two week low of $4.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. Synalloy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 14.43%.

In other news, Director Christopher Gerald Hutter purchased 4,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.89 per share, for a total transaction of $54,341.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYNL. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $335,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Synalloy in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 11.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 10.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 151,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Synalloy by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 11,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

Synalloy Company Profile

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

