SVB Leerink Weighs in on Synlogic, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Synlogic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.15) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.23). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS.

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Synlogic from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Synlogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Synlogic from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synlogic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

SYBX stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.23. Synlogic has a 1-year low of $2.02 and a 1-year high of $5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.55 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Synlogic during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses in Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

