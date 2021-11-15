SVB Leerink Cuts Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) Price Target to $40.00

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FMTX has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forma Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $56.00.

Forma Therapeutics stock opened at $19.05 on Friday. Forma Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The stock has a market cap of $902.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of -0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.71.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.05. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,899,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 8.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Forma Therapeutics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 492,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Forma Therapeutics by 33.3% during the third quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

