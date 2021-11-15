SVB Leerink Boosts BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Price Target to $112.00

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $108.00 to $112.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.04% from the stock’s previous close.

BMRN has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.75.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $81.73 on Monday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $71.59 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,021.63, a PEG ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.00.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.2% in the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 16,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 15.1% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,626 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

