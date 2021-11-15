Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.810-$2.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $29.09 billion-$29.09 billion.

Suzuki Motor stock traded down $3.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $178.83. The company had a trading volume of 3,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,772. Suzuki Motor has a 1-year low of $146.10 and a 1-year high of $225.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suzuki Motor from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

