Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 110.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,548 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 20.0% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 59.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 22.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 180,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

NOVA opened at $42.86 on Monday. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $57.70. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.76.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.09). Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 100.43%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $1,329,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total value of $247,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,061,868 shares of company stock valued at $250,310,433. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International, Inc engages in providing solar and energy storage services. It also offers services to customers who purchased their solar energy system through unaffiliated third parties. The company was founded by William J. (John) Berger on October 22, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

