SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 17th

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th.

SunCoke Energy has a payout ratio of 41.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SunCoke Energy to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Shares of SXC opened at $6.76 on Monday. SunCoke Energy has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $8.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $561.63 million, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 1.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SunCoke Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SunCoke Energy stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,199 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SunCoke Energy were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia; Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana; Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

