Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.33.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SNCY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $173.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.15 million. The firm’s revenue was up 122.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total transaction of $29,459.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,763,979 shares of company stock worth $274,921,422 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

