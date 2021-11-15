Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Price Target Raised to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SMMCF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.75 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Summit Industrial Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Shares of SMMCF opened at $19.17 on Thursday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 52-week low of $10.06 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.70.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

Featured Article: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.