Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s earnings. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.
On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.
SMFG stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.
Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.