Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Nov 15th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s earnings. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

SMFG stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (SMFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.