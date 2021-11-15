Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group’s earnings. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group reported earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.98. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

SMFG stock opened at $7.03 on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,853,118 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after buying an additional 1,765,786 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,124,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,531,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,780,000 after purchasing an additional 789,643 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,009 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,538,000 after acquiring an additional 721,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the management of its subsidiaries that provide financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Leasing, Securities, and Consumer Finance. The Commercial Banking segment consists of consumer banking, middle market banking, wholesale banking, retail banking, international banking, and treasury units.

