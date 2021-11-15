Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

