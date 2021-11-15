Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.310-$1.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.39 billion-$26.39 billion.

Shares of Subaru stock opened at $9.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.64. Subaru has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $11.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Subaru from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Subaru Company Profile

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes and aerospace-related machineries and components.

