Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SYK opened at $264.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.
About Stryker
Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.
