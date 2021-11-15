Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Position Reduced by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI reduced its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,721 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 3.5% of LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Stryker were worth $23,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

SYK opened at $264.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $263.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $99.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $220.90 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $301.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.09.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.