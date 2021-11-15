Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) Now Covered by Analysts at Northland Securities

Investment analysts at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company.

Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $26.80 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $23.35 and a 52-week high of $35.79.

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

