Stifel Nicolaus Trims Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Target Price to $2.00

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2.50 to $2.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Venus Concept alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VERO opened at $1.74 on Friday. Venus Concept has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $94.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.56 and a beta of 2.19.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 32.45% and a negative return on equity of 74.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Venus Concept will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the second quarter worth $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept, Inc develops, commercializes and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies and related practice enhancement services. Its product portfolio consists of aesthetic device platforms which includes venus versa, venus legacy, venus velocity, venus fiore, venus viva, venus freeze plus, and venus bliss.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Venus Concept Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venus Concept and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.