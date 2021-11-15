Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) by 38.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,561 shares during the quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Stealth BioTherapeutics were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Stealth BioTherapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 313,182 shares during the period. 1.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stealth BioTherapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stealth BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

MITO opened at $1.03 on Monday. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has a 52 week low of $1.01 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.74.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO).

Receive News & Ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stealth BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.