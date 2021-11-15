State Street Corp Sells 280,472 Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

State Street Corp trimmed its position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,233,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,472 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.84% of Sutro Biopharma worth $41,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

In related news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $72,729.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STRO opened at $19.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 10.63. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.33. The firm has a market cap of $899.87 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STRO. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sutro Biopharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.17.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.