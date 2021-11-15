State Street Corp Raises Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

State Street Corp increased its stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 998,261 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $37,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Scholastic by 2,123.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the second quarter valued at about $225,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in Scholastic during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. 86.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.64 on Monday. Scholastic Co. has a 52 week low of $21.76 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 297.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.38.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter. Scholastic had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 461.57%.

In other Scholastic news, CAO Paul Hukkanen sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $46,003.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution; Education; and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

